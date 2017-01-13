BlueLine Associates relocating to Tampa, creating 150 jobs

TAMPA - Governor Rick Scott announced BlueLine Associates (BLA), a professional services firm, will relocate its global headquarters from Cary, North Carolina to Tampa.

The relocation will create 150 new jobs and invest more than $2 million in the local community. BlueLine Associates, which currently has offices in Tampa, will move their headquarters including its financial, legal, and human resources groups.

“It is great news that BlueLine Associates chose to move their international headquarters to Florida from North Carolina, which will create more than 150 new jobs for Tampa families," Governor Scott said. "We were competing with North Carolina and Louisiana, but ultimately BlueLine Associates chose Florida for their new headquarters. I look forward to BlueLine Associates continued success in our state.”

BlueLine Associates provides consulting, managed services, and staffing solutions to small, mid and large companies in a variety of industries.

In 2015 and 2016, BlueLine was recognized on the “Best Places to Work” lists of both Consulting Magazine and the Triangle Business Journal. New jobs are expected to pay an average annual wage of $71,909.

“This move gives us access to Florida’s strong talent pool and allows us to continue the strategic expansion of our business," Rocky Silvestri, President of BlueLine, said. "Our company culture is at the core of our business success, our client’s satisfaction, and the happiness of our people. We are excited to bring those guiding principles to Tampa.”

BlueLine Associates joins a growing list of companies that have chosen Hillsborough County for their new corporate and regional headquarters, including North American Roofing Services, Inc., Velocity Resource Group, Fay Servicing, Ashley Furniture Industries’ Ashcomm, Johnson & Johnson, and Cohesion. Florida is already home to nearly 3,000 headquarters offices, and is the 4th largest economy in the U.S. and the 19th largest economy in the world.

The project was made possible through strong partnerships between Enterprise Florida, the Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation, Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the Careers page of BlueLine Associates’ web site, http://www.blueline-associates.com/services/staffing/job-seekers/,for more information on available positions.

***

About BlueLine Associates

BlueLine Associates is a process-driven Professional Services firm that transforms business challenges into growth, operational agility, and competitive advantage. Our foundation in process gives us the vision to develop holistic forward thinking strategies across our consulting, managed services, and staffing service lines. We leverage our experience, agility, and partnership model to seamlessly implement and execute solutions to elevate customer experience, increase profits, and propel organizations toward new opportunities.