Barberi International Inc., based in Miami, Florida, is recalling its Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco (vegetable mix) product due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco (vegetable mix) product being recalled was sold in 2 lb. plastic bags with the UPC number 85641400172 and with a “use by” date of Nov. 5, 2017, or earlier.

According to the company, this product was distributed in Florida and to various stores between December 24, 2016 thru January 22, 2017.

Out of an abundance of caution, Barberi International Inc. is recalling this product from the following stores:

Bravo Supermarket 4340 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33614

6906 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33604

7733 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615 Kissimmee Meat Produce Fancy Fruit and Produce Riverview Fresh Market 9613 US-301, Riverview, FL 33578 La Sabrosita 3070 17th St, Sarasota, FL 34234 La Placita 5852 14th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Unidos Supermarket El Mariachi Latino Las Mercedes 6724 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL 33634 Antonys Fruit produce and Meat Market La 41 Meat Market 19017 US 41, Lutz, FL 33549 The Latin Brothers La Grande Supermarket Tienda La Paisa 3857 S Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Quick Stop Latino 5425 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Latin American Supermarket 7601 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Las Americas Grocery and Deli Blooming Latin Market Mexico Lindo 6050 Park Blvd N #9, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

812 Court St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Colenvia Tienda Los Amigos El Aguila Supermarket Thrifty Specialty Produce Meat Emporium El Ricon Compare La Teresita Meat Market 3302 W Columbus Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Mi Pueblo El Loco Supermarket 6902 Hanley Rd, Tampa, FL 33634 Pepes Hacienda La Hacienda 5537 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Busy Bee Tico Market 8206 N Armenia Ave # A, Tampa, FL 33604 East Coast Market Pepes Mexican Store 7915 FL-40, Ocala, FL 34482

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this product.

Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Barberi International at (786) 845 0037 Monday thru Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm EST.