Bar chairs sold at Lowe's stores recalled due to fall hazard

3i Corporation has recalled more than 300 thousand bar chairs due to a fall hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the legs on the bar chairs can become detached from the center post at the weld, resulting in a fall hazard.

The recall involves allen + roth brand Safford model and Garden Treasures brand Lakeview model bar chairs sold in sets of four.

The chairs have a brown, aluminum frame and a beige sling fabric cover. The 4-foot-tall chairs swivel 360 degrees and have arm rests on each side of the chair.

The chairs were sold as a Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com from November 2008 to August 2016 for about $700 for the set.

The firm has received 457 reports of the bar stool base breaking, resulting in ten reports of injury including head injuries, broken ribs, bruising and scrapes.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact 3i Corporation for a free replacement base and a repair kit.

3i Corporation can be reached toll-free at 866-267-7772 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.lakeview-safford.com.