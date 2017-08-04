Help teachers stock their classrooms for success

If you have a few bucks to spare while taking advantage of back-to-school sales during Florida's sale tax free weekend, you may want to think of your child's classroom. Teachers often spend a lot of their own money to fully-stock and constantly re-stock their classroom.



Even though school does not start for a few more days, teachers like Georgianna Madagan, a fourth grade teacher at West Zephyrhills Elementary School in Pasco County, are back early, prepping their rooms for success. While they do have a budget, it is not endless.