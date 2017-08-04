Find out when your state has its tax-free weekend for back-to-school shopping

Many states offer a Tax Free Weekend each summer to provide some spending relief for people buying items for students headed back to school.

Across the nation, some states have already had their tax-free weekends, while other will have theirs this weekend, or in August.

According to passionforsavings.com, Alabama's was July 21-23, 2017. Tennessee has its scheduled for July 28-30, and Mississippi will have its weekend July 29-31.

Not every state has a Tax Free Weekend. Most states that do have it in August.

Click here to see the ongoing list of Tax Free Weekend dates.

Items covered on Tax Free Weekend vary per state, but most include school supplies, backpacks, clothes under a specific value, computers and more.