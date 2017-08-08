Crossing guards get ready for back to school

Sean Daly, Jessica Rodriguez
4:33 AM, Aug 8, 2017
6:46 AM, Aug 8, 2017

Crossing guards from the Clearwater Police Department are getting ready for the first day of classes Thursday morning.

WFTS
TAMPA,Fla. - Crossing guards from the Clearwater Police Department are getting ready for the first day of classes Thursday morning.

The crossing guards say the biggest concern to them is distracted drivers or speeders.

Kids can look left, right and left again, but the biggest problem they face at the intersection is drivers who are not paying attention to the roads, according to crossing guard coordinators, Norman Runkles.

Runkles says many drivers are not aware that they must yield to pedestrians on the crosswalk when they are turning, even if they have a green light.

"When they see a school zone, please please please observe what it states, said 8-year crossing guard vet Ray Schroeder. "Observe, that's all it takes."

