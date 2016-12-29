American Roland Food Corp. recalls Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies due to quality issue

American Roland Food Corp., in cooperation with the manufacturer in Spain, is initiating a recall of one lot of Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies, due to a product quality issue that may pose a potential health hazard to those who consume the product.

This lot of Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies was distributed nationwide and internationally to food distributors, food service customers, grocery chains, and other retail locations for further distribution or use.

The following product is subject to the recall:

Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies Item #: 71402 Lot #: 95 UPC #: item UPC 41224714021 and case UPC 10041224714028 Pack Size: 1×12/3.0 OZ. Country of Origin: Spain Reason for Recall: Product Quality Production Codes (Code is ink jet printed on top of can): P:1201 and P:1130 Carton Markings: ITEM 71402 LOT: 95

ROLAND® OLIVES STUFFED W/ANCHOVIES Item UPC 41224714021 Case UPC 10041224714028



No other Roland Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Anchovies products are affected by the recall. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the company received a notification from the FDA. The company has notified the manufacturer of the findings in order to conduct a joint investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers can visit www.rolandfood.com, or contact its Consumer Hotline at 1-800.221.4030 ext. 222, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST, for further information about the recall and for instructions on obtaining replacement