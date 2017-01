He invented that delicious and multi-colored treat that became known as the Jelly Belly back in the 70's and candy man David Klein shows no signs of slowing down! His new bay area store known as Candy Man Candy Kitchen is cranking out new products that would make the Oompah Loompahs proud! We got to try his all new polar popcorn! The store is located on 314 S. lecher Road in Clearwater. 844-422-6396.