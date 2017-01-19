Tile Outlets of America

We talk about a great place to make a stunning home.

WFTS

Tile Outlets of America have 3 stores- Tampa, Sarasota & Fort Myers Stock over 1 million square feet We are an employee owned company. Passionate and motivated sales people to help you achieve your dream Open 7 days a week. Primary product categories include: Wood Look Tile, Porcelain & Ceramic, Mosaics, Travertine & Marble, Rectangular Tile & Ledger Panels. Also Cabinets in Fort Myers and Tampa.   We also stock setting materials for your job. 

January is a really great time to come in and shop! Sale Ends Monday, January 23rd. Up to 90% off of hundreds of items. Wood Plank Porcelain Tile from $1.28 per square foot. Mosaics starting at $.99 each. And so much more!!

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top