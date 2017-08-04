Based out of Fort Worth, Texas, The Unlikely Candidates are an indie rock band initially formed as an acoustic duo by childhood friends Kyle Morris and Cole Male in 2008. Eventually expanding the lineup to include guitarist Brenton Carney, bassist Jared Hornbeek, and drummer Kevin Goddard, the band was also able to expand its sound in bigger, more sweeping directions. In 2013, the band signed on with majorlabel Atlantic and released their debut EP, Follow My Feet. In early 2016, the Unlikely Candidates returned with a hooky new single in “You Love Could Start a War,” which made a strong showing on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart. The Unlikely Candidates are now touring in support of their recent Top 30 Alternative rock hit single “Ringer” and their latest single “Violence” is quickly following in its footsteps and rising the modern rock charts.



Opening for The Unlikely Candidates is Tampa-based alternative indie rock band, WD-HAN (“We Don’t Have A Name”). Featuring Cal Henry on guitar, Lea Campbell on drums, and Spencer Barnes as the band’s front man, their sound incorporates a new kind of pop rock heavily influenced by a love of classic rock and blues. WD-HAN’s first full-length album is entitled ‘Kings of Castles’ and represents a vibrant work not devoid of heartfelt moments. It presents a unique blend of storytelling lyrics, bluesy rock guitar, and atmospheric synths driven home by Campbell’s forthright drumming. Listeners will hear tones of Imagine Dragons, The Black Keys, White Stripes, and The Temper Trap. One listen will get you moving and effective ear worms ensure you’ll be humming the song for the rest of the day. All-Ages Show | $10 Presale/At the Door 7:00PM DOORS |



8:00PM – WD-HAN | 9:00PM – THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES



More Info: http://www.fergslive.com/events/the-unlikely-candidates/

Purchase Tickets: http://ticketf.ly/2tzR625