Florida State Fairgrounds will host the first home show of the year on Jan 6th- 8th. Over 900 exhibits of new products and services for your home.

The show opens Friday and runs thru Sunday. The show opens at 11 am to 6 pm for Friday and Saturday, and is open at 11am to 5 pm on Sunday. The Florida State Fairgrounds charges $6 per car for parking. bighomeshow.com for more info, online tickets, and discount coupons.