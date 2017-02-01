The Heart Gallery of Tampa

The Children’s Board Heart Gallery of Tampa Bay will host its 4th annual “Be Mine: All You Need is Love” event to benefit foster children on Thursday, February 9th from 6:30 – 9:30 at Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club.



Net proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit, with funds going towards raising public awareness of Tampa’s waiting foster children in order to secure their adoptive families.



There will be a live adoption ceremony held at the event, finalizing the adoption of one of the Heart Gallery children.



The Heart Gallery’s annual signature event, Be Mine is highly anticipated and sells out early every year. This elaborate evening is designed around a unique new theme each year, involving costumed characters, special entertainment, unique and exclusive decor and interactive photo scenes. Themed “All You Need is Love”, the 2017 Be Mine event features retro fun from 1960’s mod and British Invasion to 1970’s psychedelic hippie scene and the Beatles, promising a fun night for all.



Held on the Thursday before Valentine’s Day each year, the Be Mine event will have a love-inspired silent auction, a high-end live auction and a poignant program sharing stories of adoption and the power of love. Guests will hear moving personal testimonies from adoptive parents and children still waiting to find their forever families and will enjoy delicious food and open bars.

A special feature of the 2017 event is the chance for guests to witness the live adoption ceremony of a child, which no one from the public would be able to see otherwise.



The event will display the exhibit of Heart Gallery children currently waiting for adoption. About 100 children are featured in Tampa’s touring Heart Gallery each year, representing those in foster care who need additional support in finding families due to factors of age, race, those part of large sibling groups and children with special needs. The photo exhibit tool has demonstrated unprecedented success for children who have languished in care, historically hidden from the public eye; children featured in the Heart Gallery are three times more likely to be adopted. Through these efforts the Heart Gallery of Tampa has placed over 450 children with adoptive families since its inception in 2004.



