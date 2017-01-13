Frida Kahlo at The Dali premiered December 17 at The Dali Museum and will run through April 17, 2017. Kahlo’s works have achieved significant importance in art, popular culture and the politics of personal identity.

The exhibition features more than 60 pieces including 15 original paintings, seven drawings, and more than 45 of her personal photographs. Frida Kahlo at The Dali is Florida’s first solo exhibition of works by Kahlo.

A monumental homage to Frida’s garden at her home in Mexico, Casa Azul, has been constructed in the Museum’s Avant-garden and is featured on the free audio tour guide which accompanies the exhibition, narrated by Academy Award winning actor Susan Sarandon.

In conjunction with the exhibit, The Dalí is hosting a variety of programs and events inspired by Kahlo’s favorite pastimes and her Mexican heritage. The Dalí will host a Tequila Talk and Tasting on Thursday, January 26 offering an educational and entertaining perspective on this Mexican spirit, paying tribute to Frida’s passion for the culinary arts. Amor Inspirado will be held on Saturday, February 11 from 8-11pm as a celebration of love in advance of Valentine's Day.

For more information go to thedali.org