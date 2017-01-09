The Bachelor's Nick Viall

How could one man endure so much heartache? We are asking controversial fan favorite Nick Viall, who has had his heart broken by Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and failed to find his soul mate on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Now Nick is the one giving out the roses and ready for his happily ever after – but will he find the love of his life? Nick begins his pursuit of his soul mate, as 30 beautiful, accomplished women join him on the highly anticipated 21st season of “The Bachelor,” which airs on the ABC Television Network.