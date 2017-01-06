Taste of the Championship!

Football fans can enjoy an evening mingling with former college football stars, sample gourmet food and beverages from some of Tampa Bay’s best restaurants, as well as, top chefs from geographic regions from around the country, including both Championship cities!

There are 15 participating Tampa Bay restaurants including 717 South, Ava, Bern’s Steak House, Boca Kitchen, Bar & Market, The Columbia, Datz, Fodder & Shine, Goody Goody, Haven, Mad Dogs and Englishmen, Mise en Place, Parkshore Grill, The Refinery, Roux and Ulele.

Tickets are still available, but are going fast! Proceeds from this event support the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers.