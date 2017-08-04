Tampa Bay Idol - Pasco County Commissioners

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend and ABC Action News are teaming up with Pasco County for Tampa Bay Idol to give local talent a chance to audition for a "Front of the Line" ticket to perform in front of American Idol producers.

Pasco County and the Tampa Bay region has a lot of talent and we are excited to have that talent showcased. We are also excited about showcasing Florida Hospital Center Ice.

We are sponsoring this event to showcase the growth we are seeing in Pasco County. This particular area is one we are excited about showing the country. The response we are receiving by our social media has been huge, nearly 30k potential people have been reached by social media. We have generated a lot of interest and we anticipate a lot of people will be participating. We remind interested participants to register at ABCActionNews.com/Idol to participate. Learn more about all of the great places Pasco County has to visit at visitpasco.net.