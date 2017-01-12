Two great stages of entertainment featuring; Tedeschi Trucks Band, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Bruce Hornsby & The Noise Makers, Mavis Staples, Dave Mason, Railroad Earth, North Mississippi All-Stars, and Greyhounds take place this Saturday at Vinoy Park in downtown St. Petersburg.

Great specialty food trucks from mouth watering BBQ to Japanese Flair and everything in between to include healthy alternatives & vegetarian delights.

An array of specialty craft beers featuring the limited edition Brewed For Glory. We will also be bringing back our full service wine bar offering wine by the glass and bottle. Be sure to try one of our special Sunshine Music Festival wines labeled just for our event.



VIP Experience available offering a catered lunch, complementary wine & craft beer tastings, VIP viewing area, private restrooms, commemorative poster & T-shirt & more.

This Saturday, January 14th. Gates open at 11:30am & music starts at noon. Ticket prices start at just $59 for a day full of music.