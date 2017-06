Summer is a tricky time for our beauty routines, but we can incorporate a few simple tips to combat the heat. : Exfoliation is key in the summer months and glycolic acid helps slough off those dead skin cells.

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with a new hairstyle, like lighter highlights or a new lob.

Long-wearing makeup is key in the summer. Look for products that won't budge in the heat and humidity.

