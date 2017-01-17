St. Pete Beer and Bacon Festival

We talk about a great event in the bay area.

St Pete Beer and Bacon festival is on Saturday, January 21st from 12 Noon to 6pm.  Enjoy live music and food for a good cause.  Live Music by Greg Billings, Damon Fowler & Twinkle.  Part of the Proceeds benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Knocker Ball, Frisbee Golf & Corn hole. 

General Admission for $15 Online.  We also have Beer Sampling Admission for $35. Unlimited Servings of over 80 Craft Beers  All Food vendors will have multiple dishes for under $4. Over 75 Bacon infused dishes from over 15 local food vendors.

Click here for more information. 

