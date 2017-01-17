St Pete Beer and Bacon festival is on Saturday, January 21st from 12 Noon to 6pm. Enjoy live music and food for a good cause. Live Music by Greg Billings, Damon Fowler & Twinkle. Part of the Proceeds benefit Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Knocker Ball, Frisbee Golf & Corn hole.

General Admission for $15 Online. We also have Beer Sampling Admission for $35. Unlimited Servings of over 80 Craft Beers All Food vendors will have multiple dishes for under $4. Over 75 Bacon infused dishes from over 15 local food vendors.

Click here for more information.