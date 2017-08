Dennis M. Lox M.D., is a world renown expert in the use of stem cells in Sports and Regnerative Medicine. Dr. Lox has treated professional athletes from all types of sports, weekend warriors, and patients who just want a better quality of life. Dr. Lox is extremely thorough, and the knowledge of an expert such as Dr. Lox is invaluable, and this is why patients from around the world have traveled to treat with Dr. Lox for stem cell therapy at his Tampa Bay and Beverly Hills, California office.



drlox.com