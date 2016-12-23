Spend the Holidays at Datz!

Datz is comfort food with flair. It’s a craft beer oasis, a bourbon lover’s paradise, a foodie wonderland filled with bacon, cheese, and house-made breads.

Located at 2616 South MacDill Avenue in Tampa, you can check out the complete menu at www.datz4foodies.com

Check out their extended brunch hours on Saturday and Sunday. Chef Keith Williamson shows us a great breakfast dish you can eat for dinner!