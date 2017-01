Ella Jet is a bright-eyed 18yr. old singer-songwriter who digs deep within her music and performs original songs about love, loss, and heartbreak in a style that is way beyond her years.

Ella is performing as part of the Rock Brother Brewery Grand Opening on Saturday, January 14th.

1901 N. 15th St. Tampa

www.facebook.com/ellajetmusic

www.instagram.com/ellajetmusic