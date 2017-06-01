Scott McGillivray and Owners.com

Scott is the definition of an entrepreneurial success story: An astute real estate investor, skilled contractor and accomplished businessman. He knows and understands that spring is one of the hottest times in real estate, but finding and getting into your dream home can be stressful. Owners.com tapped into potential homebuyers to explore sentiments around stress, financial and motivational aspects of buying a home. Scott will be on hand to discuss the results and how people can make the home buying process a stress free, while saving money in the process

Some of the results from the survey include:

• Home buyers are willing to go over their budget in a competitive bid to get the house of their dreams

• Financial concerns are causing significant stress for home buyers, including bidding wars and affordability

• A majority of consumers are willing to handle the real estate process themselves, if they have help with some of the more complicated services of the transaction

• Most potential homebuyers are likely to spend an average of 1-3 hours looking for a home online and ‘on the ground'

Scott McGillivray has been a top-rated TV host in the US and Canada for over eight years. He is an experienced and award-winning Executive Producer who has been at the helm of his hit series Income Property on HGTV and DiY Network since 2008. Over 11 seasons and 160+ episodes, he has educated homeowners about smart renovation and investment decisions that deliver real value. And he continues to add Executive Producer credits to his repertoire with the hit series Moving the McGillivrays which aired in 2016, and other new shows like Buyers Bootcamp in development. McGillivray is an accomplished businessman through McGillivray Group, as the co-founder of real estate investing education company Keyspire, and as a real estate investor with properties across North America. As a skilled contractor, best-selling author, educator, and leading guest expert, McGillivray is trusted for successful renovation and return on investment tactics. McGillivray is a respected influencer and digital trailblazer who engages daily with his 600,000+ followers, and had an impressive 800 million plus impressions in 2016 across social, digital, TV and publicity.

Owners.com is an innovative real estate brokerage that offers home buyers and sellers a superior experience, personalized support from local agents and savings on traditional agent commissions. Owners.com has been featured in numerous publications including USA Today, the Washington Post, CNBC, MarketWatch, The Street and others, and was named as a “best” resource for selling a home by Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine in its "The Best List" December 2015.