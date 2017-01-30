Saved By The Ball: Tampa Bay's Biggest '90s Party will take place at The RITZ Ybor on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 7pm to 11pm. The event will feature live band Mighty Mongo performing covers of everything '90s from Alanis Morissette to Sugar Ray, while VJ Nick James will be playing classic music videos of the '90s from the Spice Girls to Puff Daddy. The event will feature a $500 costume contest, so guests are encouraged to dress to impress. Admission is $15.00 in advance, and $20.00 day of event. VIP Admission is $50.00. This is an 18+ event.

Visit www.SavedByTheBall90s.com for more information.