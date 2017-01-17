Nestled on an unassuming stretch of residential South MacDill, Roux courts its guests with distinctly elegant, yet approachable surroundings and a menu that is both inventive and down to earth.

Roux’s signature Creole Nouvelle cuisine has become the darling of regional food aficionados, and for good reason. The expertly crafted menu blends rural, cast-iron pot Cajun favorites [Chargrilled Oysters, Rabbit and Dumplings, Alligator Bites] with urban, sophisticated Creole [Seafood Wellington, Abita Beer Battered Crab Beignets, Snapper Oscar] and comfortable, new Southern classics [Fried Chicken on Sweet Potato Waffle, Bread Pudding with Bourbon Butterscotch Sauce].