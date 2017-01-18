Rock Brothers Brewing

Rock Brothers unites craft beer and music to support great artists, great beer and even greater fans. In the ever changing climate of the music industry, artists are looking for new revenue streams, while fans are looking for new ways to connect with their favorite musicians… We believe this authentic partnership of music and beer brings that home in a new and innovative way. From recipe inception, brand creation, artwork design and even the name of the product itself, the band is involved every step of the way.

