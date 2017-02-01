Puppy Bowl XXIII

4:15 PM, Feb 1, 2017

We talk about the second biggest game on Sunday.

Animal Planet worked with 34 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from across 22 states to fill the rosters of #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff with 78 adoptable players for this puppy pile-up. This year, the Bowl also features three pups with special needs – Doobert (deaf), Lucky (three-legged) and Winston (hearing and sight impaired) – who won’t let their disability stop them from trying to score the winning touchdown and a loving home.
 
There will be a special appearance by the furriest weather forecaster in the world – Mr. Punxsutawney Phil. The famous groundhog and two of his inner circle officiate the coin toss to start the game.  While the puppies break for a cat nap, the ARM & HAMMER™ Clump & Seal™ KITTY HALF-TIME SHOW gets underway with a performance by the feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats with Kitty Gaga singing “Puparazzi” to her little monsters of adoptable rescue kittens.
 

 

