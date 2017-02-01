Puppy Bowl XXIII

Animal Planet worked with 34 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from across 22 states to fill the rosters of #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff with 78 adoptable players for this puppy pile-up. This year, the Bowl also features three pups with special needs – Doobert (deaf), Lucky (three-legged) and Winston (hearing and sight impaired) – who won’t let their disability stop them from trying to score the winning touchdown and a loving home.

There will be a special appearance by the furriest weather forecaster in the world – Mr. Punxsutawney Phil. The famous groundhog and two of his inner circle officiate the coin toss to start the game. While the puppies break for a cat nap, the ARM & HAMMER™ Clump & Seal™ KITTY HALF-TIME SHOW gets underway with a performance by the feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats with Kitty Gaga singing “Puparazzi” to her little monsters of adoptable rescue kittens.

