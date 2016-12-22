Pet Resource Center - Adopting a pet for good health

Adopting a pet can provide a boost to your health, both physically and mentally. For example, touch and movement are two healthy ways to quickly manage stress. Petting a dog or cat has been shown to lower blood pressure and reduce stress. Additionally, taking a dog for a walk, hike, or run reduces stress and is a rewarding way to fit healthy exercise into your daily schedule. A 30 minute walk every day with your pet can make a huge difference in a healthier lifestyle for you and your pet.

Companionship can help prevent illness and even add years to your life. Help combat loneliness by adopting a pet, a companion who will require and want your attention and foster a positive outlook on life. Pets can also be great icebreakers for starting and maintaining friendships. Dog owners frequently stop and talk to each other at dog parks or on walks around town. Pets can also help add structure and routine to your day - having a routine keeps your pet balanced and calm.

The Pet Resource Center is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Road, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shelter will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.