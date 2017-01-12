Pet Patrol - Tips for New Pets

The holidays and beginning of the year are often popular times for people to get a new pet or consider getting a new pet. Here are a few basic, but important tips for pet owners to consider when they get a new pet. 1) Take your pet to a vet for an initial wellness check and to ensure that your pet has all of the necessary vaccines. Also, discuss heartworm preventative options with your vet to protect your new pet against heartworm disease. 2) Make sure your new pet is microchipped or has an ID tag with your contact information on its collar. This will better help you reunite with your pet if it gets loose or lost. 3) Allow your pet some time to adjust and get comfortable with its surroundings and new home. Gently introduce your new pet to other family members and pets before bringing it around strangers. 4) Keep your pet on a consistent schedule. Getting your pet on a consistent eating, walking/exercise, and bathroom schedule will allow it to more easily adjust & become familiar with daily routines, and will also help train your pet. 5) Be patient, understanding and attentive.

Adoptions at the Pet Resource Center are $20 throughout the month of January. All ready-to-go pets are vaccinated, microchipped, spayed/neutered, and issued a County license tag. The Pet Resource Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Road. For more information, call (813) 744-5660 or visit HCFLGov.net/Pets