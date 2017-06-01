Pet Patrol - June

The next two months are the busiest time of the year for Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center. It's a continuous struggle to keep the kennels below capacity. This is a great time to adopt dogs and cats, and it really helps with capacity issues during the season. We have our First Saturday event coming up on June 3, and we also have adoption specials the first week of June. We also recently added some meet-and-greet areas where you can have some quality time with the dog you're thinking of adopting. Besides adoption, another way people can help is to become pet foster parents. The 60-day foster program gets the pet out of the shelter and helps make it more adoptable by allowing the foster parents to learn the animal's characteristics and personality and share that information with others. The ultimate solution to pet overpopulation is to spay and neuter your pets.

