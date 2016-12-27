Pasco County LIbrary Holidays and January

Here's what is happening with Pasco County Library System:

The library recently partnered with Lynda.com, the online video training company. Now, anyone with a Pasco County Library card can access any of over 4,000 high quality, engaging videos at no charge. Whether at the library or in their home, patrons can learn new skills to re-enter the job market or for a promotion, or just for fun. Topics include Microsoft Office products such as Word and Excel, the Adobe Creative Cloud suite like Photoshop and Illustrator. All for free!

The Makerspace in our Land O' Lakes branch, called The Foundry, just celebrated its one year anniversary. Over 3,000 people came to the Foundry in the last year and participated in woodworking programs, jewelry making, sewing, crafts, art, and gaming design. We are also adding a makerspace at our Regency Park branch on Little Rd in early 2017. In addition, a complete sound studio is coming to the Hudson branch consisting of musical instruments, mixing boards, recording equipment, etc.

Our robotics team, The Edgar Allan Ohms, continues to STEAM ahead (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math). It is the first public-library sponsored FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team. They've been competing on a national level for a few years now and the next competition is in March in Orlando. There's a fundraising dinner being held Saturday, January 14. It'll be a fun "Hollywood" style event with area restaurants supplying the food.

We recently "launched" Launch Pads. They're tablets designed for toddlers and elementary school kids, pre-loaded with fun, learning software. There are various categories like math, language and so forth. They're durable and are perfect for learning at home or long car rides. Launchpads are available at all our branches and can be checked for 7 days. There are even adult versions with puzzles and brain games!

Visit www.pascolibraries.org for our locations and hours.