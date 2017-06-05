Papa John's Makes a Fan Favorite Even Better!

Papa John’s is making a fan favorite even better, now with Wisconsin Cheddar cheese! Try Papa John's NEW Large or Pan Bacon Cheddarburger for only $10 each and add an order of Bacon Cheddarsticks for only $6 more.

- The limited-time Bacon Cheddarburger pizza is layered with Better Ingredients like beef, hickory smoked bacon, dill pickle slices, fresh cut Roma tomatoes, real cheese made from mozzarella and Wisconsin cheddar cheeses all layered on zesty burger sauce.

- The Bacon Cheddarsticks are made with Papa John's fresh, original dough covered with Special Garlic sauce, topped with hickory-smoked bacon, real cheese made from mozzarella and Wisconsin cheddar cheeses, then baked until it's bubbling with irresistible flavor.

- The Bacon Cheddarburger Pizza or Bacon Cheddarsticks are available May22 through June 25

-Order online at www.papajohns.com, through Papa John's mobile ordering app for iPhone and Android devices, or through the Apple