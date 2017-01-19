Opera Tampa presents "Romeo and Juliet "

Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers find themselves trapped in the deadly Montague-Capulet family feud. Defying family honor, they choose each other, taking their lives into their own hands. In this daring dance with fate, Romeo and Juliet seal their future in a secret marriage before everything takes a turn for the worse. Verona may be fair, but life isn’t. Gounod’s dark, intense music meets a masterful libretto true to the Bard’s first telling of this spellbinding tale of young love undone by foolish family pride.

Romeo and Juliet is sung in French with English translations projected above the stage.

