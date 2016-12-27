NYE Tampa: DIamonds Are Forever

Celebrate New Year's Eve James Bond style!

NYE Tampa: Diamonds Are Forever is an annual black-tie New Years Eve Celebration emulating a James Bond Experience. The event will feature a night of live music, dance, casino setting, on-site photography, confetti blast and champagne toast at midnight, televised viewing of the ball drop, show girls, classic car dispaly, strolling tables of passed hors d'oeuvres and silent auction/raffle benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The event begins at 9 P.M. This year, we will be featuring specialty hors d'oeurves until 11:07 P.M. including gourmet empanadas from Empanada World, Butter Shrimp from Jamaica Jamaica Island Grill, Custom Cookies and Chocolate Molds with the 007 theme from Caketastic, a variety of medittarian dishes and more  We will be doing a few raffles. One lucky attendee will be winning an escort to the event in 1929 Silver Ford Roadster from Gateway Classic Cars. The male attendees all enjoy $40 off any rental from Mens Warehouse plus one gentleman will win a chance to be dressed by Mens Wearhouse for the event. Additionally, all the ladies will enjoy 10% off personal stying with Tamy Lugo and one lucky lady will enjoy a wardrobe makeover by Kelly Reeds Boutique for the event!

