Noble Crust in St. Petersburg

Fourth Street N and 83rd Avenue N mark the culinary intersection of fine Italian cooking and Southern ingredients at north St. Petersburg’s casual eatery. With a polished yet well-worn vibe and a menu that features locally grown seasonal ingredients, Noble Crust turns traditional Italian dining into a whole new experience.

Executive Chef Rob Reinsmith is a Pinellas County native who spent several years working with some of the most noted chefs in New York City before returning to Tampa Bay to help open Noble Crust. Changing the menu with the seasons, he and his team combine farm-fresh flavors to craft creative dishes that make it difficult to taste where Italian ends and Southern begins.