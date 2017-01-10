If you struggle with periodontal disease, broken or missing teeth, if you’ve been told you don’t have enough bone for dental implants, or you’re miserable with dentures, you are not alone! New Teeth Now is a permanent solution for you. New Teeth Now is a one of a kind restorative dental procedure that has been perfected by our surgeons. It’s safe, fast and has given thousands of people all over the world their smile’s back in just one day.

To learn more about New Teeth Now or to schedule your private consultation go to www.NewTeethNow.com