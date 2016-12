MOSI's Winter Break Camps are a fun, smart way to spend the holiday break, with the themes Dino Dancers and Robot Racers Santa's Workshop at MOSI shows kids how to make a real toy to take home through January 3rd. MOSI is THE place to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with an incredible five-story-tall movie experience in Florida's only IMAX DOME Theatre.

MOSI Winter Break Camps run December 27-30. Register at mosi.org.

Visit mosi.org or call 813-987-6000.