Morean Arts Center Celebrates 100 years!

The Morean Arts Center offers people of all ages and diverse cultural backgrounds the opportunity to experience and participate in the arts. We meet our objectives with the generous support of many individuals and other local, regional, state and national funders who have for nearly a century embraced the Center's mission.

The Morean Arts Center's education and exhibition programming has been a vital resource for Tampa Bay communities. The Morean Arts Center has been a leader in the revitalization of the downtown area, anchoring a thriving arts district composed of galleries, museums and businesses catering to artists eight blocks from St. Petersburg's picturesque waterfront. The Arts Center Association, Inc., known as the Morean, is the oldest arts organization in the Tampa Bay area with the roots dating back to 1917 as the Art Club of St. Petersburg. From the early days when we were the first art gallery south of Atlanta to today, the Morean has been an innovator in the arts in St. Petersburg. No other local organization has a greater depth of experience or reputation than the Morean Arts Center.

As a community-based visual arts organization that has been a part of the St. Petersburg cultural landscape since 1917, the Morean Arts Center, Morean Glass Studio & Hot Shop, Morean Center for Clay and Chihuly Collection connect people with art through daily programming, offered 363 days a year.