Like a River From Its Course - A Novel by Kelli Stuart

Like a River From Its Course tells the unknown true stories of Ukrainian World War II survivors. It's based on ten years of research and over 100 interviews with WWII veterans from the former Soviet Union. The novel is set in World War II Soviet Ukraine. It's an important topic given today's current tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The main storyline tells the story of Maria Ivanovna, the grandmother of the woman I lived with when studying Russian in Ukraine. Maria was taken as a teenager to a Nazi slave labor camp and forced to make armaments for the Nazis. She was beaten severely, starved, and ultimately released after two years of torture. Maria's father, Ivan, survived the massacre of Babi Yar, and event that took place 75 years ago. He was falsely mistaken for a Jew and lined up on the edge of the killing ditch. He survived by falling into the ditch just before the gun went off. Babi Yar occurred from September 29-30, 1941, and was one of the most horrific days in history with 33,771 men, women, and children being slaughtered in just two days.

