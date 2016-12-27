Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Concussion Study

A 3 year look at youth sports and the lasting effects of concussions

WFTS

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital conducted a three-year study with football, ice hockey and girls soccer players researching the physical and emotional effects concussion have on student athletes with a goal to improve diagnosis/treatment of concussion The study uses unique mouth guards and headbands to track location and force of hit and incorporates neuropsychologic assessments to monitor changes in cognitive, emotional and behavioral function over time.  

