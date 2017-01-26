American Stage presents JOE TURNER'S COME & GONE by August Wilson, now playing through February 19th. Plot of JOE TURNER: In a Pittsburgh boarding house in 1911, owners Seth and Bertha Holly play host to a makeshift family of people who come to stay. Each denizen of the boardinghouse has a different relationship to a past of slavery as well as to the urban present. They include proprietors, an eccentric clairvoyant, and a mysterious stranger searching for his wife. JOE TURNER shines a light on America’s newly freed men and women determined to take their rightful place in a new world. JOE TURNER'S COME & GONE is the epic conclusion to American Stage's 10-year commitment to August Wilson's American Century Cycle. American Stage is now only the 12th theatre company in the world to have produced the entire cycle.