Javamo Art for Autism Foundation, Inc.

We want Tampa Bay to be the first Autism Ready Community. In order to do that, we have identified 4 key groups that are instrumental in making this happen and we would like to connect with them. The first is young adults diagnosed with Autism, the second is their Caregiver, the third is forward thinking businesses interested in becoming 'autism ready' and the fourth is the community at large. Today, 1 in 68 children are diagnosed with Autism. Every year, there is an estimated 50,000 young people in the US turning 18. Creating an Autism ready Community means shifting the outcome for people diagnosed with Autism here in Tampa Bay. Our vision is to: Shift from a current 90% unemployment rate to a 90% employment rate. Shift from 70% dependent living to 70% independent living Shift from little to no community integration to full community integration. We have developed a variety of programs than can support each of the 4 key areas. These include an expanded educational program for young adults with autism and their caregivers, an art program to provide income for artists with autism and a mobile training cafe. In order to launch these programs, we are looking to connect with people in the community who want to be a part of making this happen as well as seeking financial contributions. People can go to www.artforautism.org. People diagnosed with Autism have unique talents and abilities, which we call "uniqabilities". Through the Artistas Cafe program, we developed a model that provides a safe and supportive work environment to help our team members learn new skills and overcome the challenges with the diagnosis. Tony is one example of someone who is now using their "Uniqability in videography to share our vision. Another, includes the art talent of two of our team members, Russell and Remmick.

Click here for more information.