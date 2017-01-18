Jason Hulfish Design Studio

Local artist Jason Hulfish is a designer and builder of fantasy themed children's rooms and commercial spaces. He's appeared on TV shows, such as, Extreme Makeover Home Edition, Bar Rescue, and Treehouse Masters. Jason is also currently working to restore some of the historic props and make improvements to Weeki Wachee Springs park. And, he's shooting our own reality show called "The Hulfish Project". He has filmed all the episodes and currently packaging it for network pitch With this...he really needs social media to help build a following Facebook.com/thehulfishproject Instagram: @thehulfishproject Twitter: @HulfishProject

