Howie Mandel is executive producer for a new Spike TV show called “Caraoke Showdown”. The show features Robinson posing as a driver, picking up unsuspecting contestants who are along for a very unique ride upon realizing they are on a karaoke-inspired game show. During various rounds of game play, contestants must belt out their favorite tunes, finish the lyrics or act out songs for cash. Fun surprises add to the excitement as the contestants never know what’s going to happen next.

Craig Robinson is best known for his role as the acerbic Dunder-Mifflin employee Darryl Philbin on NBC’s Emmy-winning “The Office.” Currently, he can be seen in the second season of USA Network’s critically acclaimed “Mr. Robot” in a recurring role. He also recently won the Sundance Actor Award for his standout performance in the Award-winning entry, “Morris From America.” The renowned actor and comedian’s credits include NBC’s “Mr. Robinson,” HBO’s “Eastbound and Down,” and feature films “Pineapple Express,” “Hot Tub Machine,” “Zack and Miri Make A Porno,” “This Is The End,” and “Peeples.”