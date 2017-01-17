HIllsborough County's new program, Hiking Spree, encourages people to get active and spend time outdoors. We've come up with a list of 20 fun hikes; complete at least 8 of them, and we give you a patch or medallion. Everybody loves their phones and tablets and TVs and virtually reality headsets. There is plenty of actual reality out there, though, that's even more fun and interactive than video games. The hikes that we've listed are throughout the county so no matter where you live, there's a hike near you. They're all in County parks or preserves, and they range in difficulty from very easy to challenging. So whether you're a beginner or a hiking veteran, you can find hikes that fit your experience level. Hiking offers more than just exercise. These parks and preserves offer some of the best nature experiences anywhere in Tampa Bay. There's wildlife, world-class birding, a chance to see the real Florida. The Hiking Spree runs through March 31; you can register and find out more details at hcflgov.net/hikingspree