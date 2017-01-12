"Healthy St. Pete": Bringing families back to the dinner table!

Healthy St. Pete is a city-wide initiative, having kicked off on the steps of St. Pete’s City Hall by Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin in May, 2015. It is founded on the principles set forth by the World Health Organization. Locally, has four areas of impact: LIVE, EAT, PLAY and SHOP Healthy St. Pete.

Featured Recipe

BEETS AND AVOCADO with whipped goat cheese, hazelnut butter and pickled green apples

serves 4

2-3 large red beets, roasted and peeled then cut into 1"x1"chunks

1 Avocado cut into 1"x1" chunks

2 T Italian style dressing

1/4 hazelnut butter

1/4 C hazelnuts, roasted and roughly chopped

1 radish such as watermelon or red, sliced thin

4 oz Chevre goat cheese, room temp

2 T heavy whipping cream

1 granny smith apple

2 T apple cider vinegar

1 T sugar

1/4 C water hot water

Olive oil

Aged balsamic or balsamic glaze

Fresh lemon juice

Salt

Pepper

For the whipped goat cheese

1. Combine goat cheese and heavy cream in a food processor and pulse until light and airy.( Use a whisk and a bowl if you don't have a food processor) Set aside

For the pickled green apples

1. Mix hot water, vinegar and sugar in a small bowl, stirring to desolve sugar. Add a pinch of salt.

2. Quarter and slice the apple into 1/8" slices and add to pickling liquid. Keep apples submerged in liquid using plastic wrap.

For the salad

1. Marinate beets in Italian dressing with a pinch of salt for 30 minutes.

2. Add avocado, chopped hazelnuts, a splash of olive oil and lemon to beets and gently toss.Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Spoon hazelnuts onto 4 separate plates and spread with the back of a spoon.

4. Divide beet salad onto plates.