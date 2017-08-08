Have your next PGA watch party at Innisbrook!

If you live in North Pinellas there is no better spot for live entertainment on the weekend. You can eat in Osprey Bar or just enjoy your favorite cocktails on the patio that overlooks Innisbrook's golf courses. There are also 2 firepits and comfortable seating so come watch the sunset and enjoy some great food, music and televised sports as well as our daily signature cocktails!



Innisbrook is also a great spot to come watch your televised sports too -- for example this weekend one of Innisbrook's past champions from the Valspar Championship, Jordan Spieth, will be going for the Grand Slam Title if he wins the PGA Championship! Come watch the tournament at Osprey Bar or the bar at Packard's Steakhouse!