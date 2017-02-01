Guitarist Shaun Hopper

From ShaunHopper.com

"Acoustic "fingerstyle" guitar player/wizard Shaun Hopper is at first glance an unassuming presence, a true southern gentleman whose humility stands in sharp contrast to the prodigious talents he unveils on stage. Merging complex melodic lines, harmony and bass lines along with a one-of-a-kind percussive technique, he mesmerizes everyone within earshot.

His original compositions and pop covers are infused with a cutting edge resonance found only in the new breed of You Tube virtuosos, including players like Adam Rafferty, Don Ross and Andy McKee, and yet he remains loyal to his roots. His overall approach to guitar remains inspired by the legends; Andre Segovia, Tommy Emmanuel, Michael Hedges, George Benson, Martin Taylor, Leo Kottke and Chet Atkins. The final result is a "signature style" which crosses over the full range of musical genres, including; Alternative, Folk, Classical, Celtic, Rock, Pop, Jazz, Blues and Percussive-New Age."



Next local performance is Marchy 17th at the Hideaway in St. Petersburg