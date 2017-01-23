FORBIDDEN BROADWAY is the longest-running musical revue in the world — Famous for its sharp spoofs of all things Broadway including show tunes, characters and plots of beloved musicals, this skewering of everything from Hamilton to The Lion King has audiences rolling in the aisles. Presented in the intimate Jaeb Theater, Forbidden Broadway takes on the big league, ripping the A-list shows from Matilda and The Book of Mormon to Once and Jersey Boys as well as the recent revivals of Les Misérables and Fiddler on the Roof. Nothing is sacred as this hilarious show twists its satiric knife into several old favorites including The Phantom of the Opera, Annie and Chicago. Celebrities are not immune, either, with spot-on impersonations of Patti LuPone, Sarah Brightman, Mandy Patinkin, Ethel Merman, Harvey Fierstein and many more.

For tickets go to StrazCenter.org or call 813-229-STAR