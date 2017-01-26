Florida Orchestra - February Events

Are you tired of rush hour traffic in Tampa? Let the music move you instead. Join the Florida Orchestra for its brand new Happy Hour Concerts presented by Smith and Associates Real Estate. Meet friends on a Thursday after work for free drinks, snacks and a casual hour-long concert with no intermission. Then linger afterward to sip and say hi to some of your favorite orchestra musicians. All for $35 general admission seating. The series debuts in February with two concerts. “A Toast to the Classics” with conductor Stuart Malina on Feb. 2 … And “American Spirits” with Jeff Tyzik on Feb. 23. It continues in March with Scheherazade with Music Director Michael Francis on March 23. The Music of David Bowie A special tribute to a legend gone too soon. The Florida Orchestra and a full rock band with vocalist take you on a symphonic odyssey that explores David Bowie’s music and storytelling, with hits like Space Oddity, Changes, Under Pressure, Heroes, Rebel Rebel, Fame, China Girl and more.

